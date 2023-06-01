NewsVideos
Rakesh Tikait comes forward in support of Wrestlers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Today there will be a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar in support of the wrestlers. BKU leaders and many Khap leaders will participate in this conference to be held in support of the wrestlers.

