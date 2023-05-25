NewsVideos
Ram Gopal Yadav comments on Parliament House Boycott,says,'Opposition's protest is absolutely right'

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
The opposition is continuously protesting about the new Parliament House. Meanwhile, while expressing his support, Ram Gopal Yadav said that 'opposition of the opposition is absolutely correct'. Know full statement in this report.

