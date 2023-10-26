trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680252
Ram Lala's pran Pratishtha on 22 January

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha program of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in this grand and religious event. The consecration program of Ram temple will be held on 22 January 2024.
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence
play icon9:34
Bihar Breaking: Giriraj Singh remembered again after Begusarai Violence
PM Modi in Shirdi: Prime Minister Modi reached Sai Baba temple in Shirdi
play icon9:44
PM Modi in Shirdi: Prime Minister Modi reached Sai Baba temple in Shirdi
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Ashok Gehlot's counterattack on ED's action
play icon5:10
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Ashok Gehlot's counterattack on ED's action
Rajasthan ED Breaking: CM Ashok Gehlot said on ED summons to son Vaibhav Gehlot
play icon7:2
Rajasthan ED Breaking: CM Ashok Gehlot said on ED summons to son Vaibhav Gehlot
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon10:56
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son

