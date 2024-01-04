trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705919
Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Watch Exclusive Ground Report

Sonam|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:44 AM IST
Ram Mandir Inauguration Updates: Only selected people have been invited for January 22, that is why invitation letters have also been sent to selected people only. There is enthusiasm for the inauguration of Shri Ram Temple in the entire country.

