Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Watch Exclusive video of golden door in Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:32 PM IST
Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Preparations for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ramlala are going on at a rapid pace in the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. The clock of 500 years of wait of Ram devotees is about to end. Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratistha to be held in Ayodhya on 22 January. In today's report you will see about those 10 important characters of Ayodhya who are associated with the construction work of Ramlala temple. Also see the pictures of the golden doors being installed in the Ram temple.

