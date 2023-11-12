trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687416
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram Mandir..credit to whom?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Ram temple has cast a shadow in the state elections. BJP continues to take credit for almost every star campaigner. Amit Shah's big attack on Congress regarding Ram Temple. Shah Amit has made a strong attack on the Congress party and said that Congress destroyed the temple for 70 years.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
Play Icon28:0
PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
Play Icon8:2
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
Major accident in Uttarkashi
Play Icon5:12
Major accident in Uttarkashi
Big news in Elvish Yadav case
Play Icon4:3
Big news in Elvish Yadav case
India vs Netherlands : Will Virat give the gift of 'century' today? World Cup 2023 | Diwali
Play Icon6:49
India vs Netherlands : Will Virat give the gift of 'century' today? World Cup 2023 | Diwali

Trending Videos

PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
play icon28:0
PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
play icon8:2
Trudeau again gave a big statement against India again
Major accident in Uttarkashi
play icon5:12
Major accident in Uttarkashi
Big news in Elvish Yadav case
play icon4:3
Big news in Elvish Yadav case
India vs Netherlands : Will Virat give the gift of 'century' today? World Cup 2023 | Diwali
play icon6:49
India vs Netherlands : Will Virat give the gift of 'century' today? World Cup 2023 | Diwali
ram mandir ayodhya,deepotsav ayodhya 2023,deepotsav ayodhya,deepotsav ayodhya 2023 live,Diwali,Diwali News,Taal thok ke,Ayodhya,taal thok ke live,Live TV,Amit Shah,amit shah in mp,amit shah live,amit shah speech,Home Minister Amit Shah,national news,politics news,trending politics,madhya pradesh chunav,mp chunav,Kamalnath,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,madhya pradesh election 2023,mp assembly election 2023,Digvijay Singh,MP BJP,MP Congress,