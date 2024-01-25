trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713624
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram Mandir Darshan Timings Changed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Timing of Ramlala's darshan in Ayodhya has been changed. The doors will open at 6 am today. Along with this, devotees will be able to have darshan till 10 pm. This decision has been taken in view of the heavy crowd of devotees.

All Videos

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility on several roads
Play Icon0:38
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility on several roads
PM Modi to be on Bulandshahr Visit today
Play Icon0:57
PM Modi to be on Bulandshahr Visit today
Know the glory of Guru Pushya Yoga from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon2:31
Know the glory of Guru Pushya Yoga from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know Top 100 Headlines of the Day
Play Icon9:28
Know Top 100 Headlines of the Day
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th Jan 2024
Play Icon7:10
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th Jan 2024

Trending Videos

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility on several roads
play icon0:38
Dense fog in Delhi-NCR leads to zero visibility on several roads
PM Modi to be on Bulandshahr Visit today
play icon0:57
PM Modi to be on Bulandshahr Visit today
Know the glory of Guru Pushya Yoga from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon2:31
Know the glory of Guru Pushya Yoga from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know Top 100 Headlines of the Day
play icon9:28
Know Top 100 Headlines of the Day
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th Jan 2024
play icon7:10
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th Jan 2024