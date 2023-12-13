trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698647
Ram Mandir Exlusive Report: UP’S first water metro service to begin in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
As per latest updates, date has been fixed for Monday, January 22, 2024, for the consecration of the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration of the temple. The temple will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 January 2024. Many well-known people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this program. On Zee News we are showing you moment-to-moment updates related to Ram Temple. In today's report you will see how is the water metro of Ayodhya?

