Ram Mandir Inauguration: Who is Annu bhai Sompura?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramlala's pran pratishtha will be done on January 22 in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi will perform Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in the garbhagriha of Ram temple. Today in the special episode of Ram-Ram, we will tell you the story of Annu bhai Sompura.

