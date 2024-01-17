trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710668
Ram Mandir: Police deploys security outside the truck with idol in Ayodhya

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Ramlala Pratima Update: Today, preparations are being made to take the idol of Ramlala to Ram temple. Today is the second day of the ritual. Even today the host performed puja at Saryu Ghat. Now there will be a city tour of the idol of Ramlala, after which the idol will be entered into the temple tomorrow.

