Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations continue for PM Modi's road show in Ayodhya

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Preparations for PM Modi's visit to be held in Ayodhya on January 30 are going on in full swing. Ayodhya Mayor has taken stock of the preparations for PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya. Mayor Girish Chandra said that PM Modi's road show will be historic. Let us tell you that before the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, PM Modi is coming to Ayodhya to inaugurate Shri Ram Airport on January 30.

