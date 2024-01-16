trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710415
Ram Mandir: Shivam Tyagi befitting reply to AAP spokesperson!

Sonam|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Preparations for the consecration of Ram Lalla to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya have been completed. Preparations to make Ayodhya grand and divine have intensified. Meanwhile Prime Minister Modi reached Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers there.

Sidharth Malhotra's 39th Birthday Bash with Mumbai Fans, Cake Cutting & Fan Love
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ayodhya में इस मुसलमान की जमीन पर होगा प्राण प्रतिष्ठा का सबसे बड़ा भंडारा
VIRAL VIDEO: Bride's Superwoman-Inspired Wedding Entry Impressively Raises Internet Doubts
PM Modi offers prayer in Andhra Pradesh's Veer Bhadra Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight
VIRAL VIDEO: Bride's Superwoman-Inspired Wedding Entry Impressively Raises Internet Doubts
PM Modi offers prayer in Andhra Pradesh's Veer Bhadra Temple
PM Modi offers prayer in Andhra Pradesh's Veer Bhadra Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Makes Waves Again as Wheeled Clothing Shop Grabs the Spotlight

