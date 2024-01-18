trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711118
Ram Mandir: Sudhanshu Trivedi's sharp attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Sudhanshu Trivedi on Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Today is the third day of rituals in Ayodhya. The idol of Ramlala has entered the temple last night itself. DMK's Udayanidhi Stalin has given a new statement that he cannot consider a temple which was built by demolishing another religious place. To remove the confusion of Rahul Gandhi between religion and politics, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has said that religion cannot be separated from politics. See what Sudhanshu Trivedi said in the Taal Thok debate on Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha and those opposing it.

