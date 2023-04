videoDetails

Ram Navami : Home Minister Amit Shah's rally is cancel due to violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:34 AM IST

There has been a lot of uproar in Sasaram after the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami. This uproar is still not taking the name of stopping. Home Minister Amit Shah's rally canceled due to violence