Ram Navami Violence: FIR registered against 400 unknown people in Sambhaji Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Violence was witnessed in many areas across the country on the occasion of Ram Navami. After the violence in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, an FIR has been registered against 400 unknown people but till now not a single one has been arrested.