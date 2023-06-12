NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram Temple Construction Update: The construction work of the sanctum sanctorum is fast, the ground floor will be ready by January 2024

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
The construction work of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple has been speeded up. The ground floor of the Ram temple is expected to be ready by January 2024. Find out in this report how far the construction work has reached.

All Videos

Karishma Tanna Spotted At The Airport Arrival
1:17
Karishma Tanna Spotted At The Airport Arrival
Bengal Panchayat Chunav 2023: Congress captured TMC office
0:49
Bengal Panchayat Chunav 2023: Congress captured TMC office
Ranbir Kapoor looks rowdy and fierce at the Airport
0:50
Ranbir Kapoor looks rowdy and fierce at the Airport
Protesters chased away in Thiruvananthapuram, showered with water cannon
1:1
Protesters chased away in Thiruvananthapuram, showered with water cannon
Ghaziabad: Government strict about conversion case, sent Shahnawaz on Transit Remand
19:39
Ghaziabad: Government strict about conversion case, sent Shahnawaz on Transit Remand

Trending Videos

1:17
Karishma Tanna Spotted At The Airport Arrival
0:49
Bengal Panchayat Chunav 2023: Congress captured TMC office
0:50
Ranbir Kapoor looks rowdy and fierce at the Airport
1:1
Protesters chased away in Thiruvananthapuram, showered with water cannon
19:39
Ghaziabad: Government strict about conversion case, sent Shahnawaz on Transit Remand
ram mandir construction update,ram mandir ayodhya construction update,Ram temple Ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir latest update,Ram Temple,ram temple construction update,Ram Mandir construction,ram mandir ayodhya construction,ram mandir update,Ram Mandir,Ram Temple construction,ayodhya ram mandir construction,ram mandir ayodhya construction update status,Ayodhya Ram Temple,Zee News,Hindi News,