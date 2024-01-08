trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707217
Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Mahamahotsav to begin from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Pran Pratishtha Maha Mahotsav is going to start in Ayodhya from today. In regard to this, Ram Katha will be organised at Ramkatha Park. Apart from this, cultural programs will also be organized at 25 locations. Know in detail in this report about the preparations of Ram temple.

