Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
day of 22 January 2024 will be recorded in golden letters, because on this day, after years, Ram Lalla will be installed in his grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Preparations for the consecration of Shri Ram are in the final stages. The whole world will witness this historic moment. The outline for the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been decided. Many rituals will take place from January 15 to January 22.

