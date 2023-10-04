trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670853
Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate on 6th October, in connection with Mahadev betting app case.
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals
play icon1:6
Asian Games 2023 China: Indian Hockey Team Beat South Korea in the semi-finals
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder
play icon1:22
Modi government's big decision on gas cylinder
“Desperate Attempts…” CM Kejriwal On ED Raid On Sanjay Singh
play icon1:50
“Desperate Attempts…” CM Kejriwal On ED Raid On Sanjay Singh
Sikkim flood situation seems to worsen as Dam breaks
play icon12:38
Sikkim flood situation seems to worsen as Dam breaks
Delhi ED Raid Breaking: Dinesh Arora, who was close to him, implicated Sanjay Singh?
play icon10:32
Delhi ED Raid Breaking: Dinesh Arora, who was close to him, implicated Sanjay Singh?

