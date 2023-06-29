NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ranchi Bus Depot catches fire, efforts to control underway

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Ranchi Bus Depot: The orgy of fire has been seen at Ranchi Bus Depot. Efforts to control the fire are going on continuously. An orgy of fire has been seen on the buses parked at Ranchi bus stand. Know what is the current situation in this report.

All Videos

Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro
play icon1:4
Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
play icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
play icon8:43
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
play icon6:58
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai
play icon4:22
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai

Trending Videos

Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro
play icon1:4
Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Men In Delhi Metro
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
play icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
play icon8:43
Rain Alert: Heavy rain in many parts, alert issued in these states including UP-Bihar, Haryana.
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
play icon6:58
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur, Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai
play icon4:22
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai
Ranchi Bus Depot Fire,Ranchi Bus Depot news,bus depot fire,ranchi bus fire,ranchi bus stand,Ranchi news,Ranchi,Bus fire,bus catches fire,fire in ranchi,ranchi school bus fire,ranchi bus accident,ranchi latest news,bus on fire,fire burns down bus,ranchi fire news,ranchi bus fire accident,ranchi bus stand fire,bus burnt in ranchi,fire in jharkhand ranchi,fire in bus in ranchi,fire in bus,ranchi bus stand fire accident,fire school bus ranchi,Zee News,