Randeep Surjewala attacks BJP says, 'they are scared of Karnataka elections'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has given a big statement regarding the upcoming Karnataka elections. Randeep Surjewala surrounded BJP and said, 'Bharatiya Janata Party is scared in Karnataka elections'.