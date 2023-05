videoDetails

Randeep Surjewala makes big statement over Karnataka CM,says,' 'Many rumors are underway, talks about CM continue'

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

Congress' leader Randeep Surjewala's shocking statement regarding CM post in Karnataka has come to the fore. He has said that, 'Many rumors are going on. Talks about CM are still going on. Hear the full statement in detail in this report.