Ranveer Singh is in trouble, complaint and controversy over nude shoot | Zee English News

Ranveer Singh's naked image for a magazine hit the internet last week, and netizens were obsessed with him. However, the photograph did not go over well with everyone, and the actor is now in trouble as a case has been filed against him.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Ranveer Singh's naked image for a magazine hit the internet last week, and netizens were obsessed with him. However, the photograph did not go over well with everyone, and the actor is now in trouble as a case has been filed against him.