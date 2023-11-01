trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682748
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rapper Shubh Slammed For Wearing Hoodie That Mocked Indira Gandhi's Assassination

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Punjabi rapper Shubh is back in the news after he allegedly sported a controversial hoodie. The hoodie mocked the assassination of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards. At a concert, Shubh was allegedly seen sporting a black hoodie that showed the map of Punjab. It also asked for freedom, as Sikh men murder Indira Gandhi in the foreground of the picture.
Follow Us

All Videos

From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph
Play Icon10:9
From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph
PM Modi holds virtual meeting with Sheikh Haseena
Play Icon1:35
PM Modi holds virtual meeting with Sheikh Haseena
India reaches in World Cup Semi Finals
Play Icon1:7
India reaches in World Cup Semi Finals
Uddhav Shinde gets into heated debate over Maratha Reservation
Play Icon6:29
Uddhav Shinde gets into heated debate over Maratha Reservation
Delhi Government makes big decision on increasing Pollution
Play Icon6:33
Delhi Government makes big decision on increasing Pollution

Trending Videos

From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph
play icon10:9
From Delhi's Lanes to the Sultan's Throne: Tahir Raj Bhasin's Triumph
PM Modi holds virtual meeting with Sheikh Haseena
play icon1:35
PM Modi holds virtual meeting with Sheikh Haseena
India reaches in World Cup Semi Finals
play icon1:7
India reaches in World Cup Semi Finals
Uddhav Shinde gets into heated debate over Maratha Reservation
play icon6:29
Uddhav Shinde gets into heated debate over Maratha Reservation
Delhi Government makes big decision on increasing Pollution
play icon6:33
Delhi Government makes big decision on increasing Pollution
Punjabi rapper,Shubh,Indira Gandhi's Assassination,Black Hoodie,controversy,