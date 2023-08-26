trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653813
Rashid Alvi attacks PM Modi over Chandrayaan 3 Touching Point Naming

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 New Name: PM Modi reached Bangalore directly from Greece today after the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3. After reaching Bengaluru, PM Modi went to the command center of ISRO and during the address, he named the touching point of Chandrayaan. Politics has now intensified regarding this. Due to this, Congress leader Rashid Alvi besieged PM Modi and the BJP government and said that 'PM Modi is doing politics on the achievements of scientists'.
