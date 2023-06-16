NewsVideos
Ratnesh Sada takes oath as a part of Nitish Kumar Cabinet Minister

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Big news related to the politics of Bihar is coming. The cabinet is expanding in Bihar. During this, the governor administered the oath of office to Ratnesh Sada.

