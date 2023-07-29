trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642224
Raunak returned to the valley. Huge gathering of spectators in the cinema hall

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
House Full Cinema Halls in Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir is now running shoulder to shoulder with other states of India. The audience has returned to watch the film in the valley. A huge crowd of people is being seen at the cinema hall. INOX's Honor Vikas Dhar talks to Zee News.

