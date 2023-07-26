trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640775
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP's press conference on Bengal violence - picture of distorted democracy in Bengal

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Ravi Shankar ON EC: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on Bengal violence, he said on the violence in Bengal Panchayat elections that a picture of perverted democracy was visible in Bengal, where TMC funds were there, will not allow nominations, will beat nominations, will not give certificates to those who have won, when TMC does not join.
