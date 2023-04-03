NewsVideos
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has targeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Ravi Shankar Prasad said why the attacks on the Ram Navami procession in your rule. What has happened to Nitish Kumar?

