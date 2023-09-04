videoDetails

Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi during Press Conference

| Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

BJP on Sanatan Dharm: On the issue of Sanatan Dharma, Minister in Tamil Nadu government Udhayanidhi Stalin gave a statement that Rahul Gandhi came on target. BJP's national spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy has come to the fore, arrogance is now in front in its true form, the question is why Congress is on target if Udhayanidhi Stalin gave the statement. Actually, the Congress and DMK government is together in Tamil Nadu. Congress is part of the DMK alliance. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that why Rahul Gandhi, who talks on all subjects, is silent, what is the problem in answering. In fact, the move, character and face of Congress has been to insult the Hindu society. Once again the face of Congress is in front of everyone.