Ravi Shankar Prasad gives befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi during BJP's Press Conference

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference while retaliating strongly on the allegations leveled by Rahul Gandhi. During this press conference of BJP, the Union Minister said, 'The market of hatred is Rahul's priority. Rahul is spreading the market of hatred. Actually Rahul is on a tour of America. Meanwhile, while giving a speech at Stanford University in California, he made serious allegations against the central government and made a controversial statement about democracy. Know in detail in this report what Ravi Shankar Prasad said during the press conference.

