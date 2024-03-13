NewsVideos
Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over CAA

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over CAA. Amid, politics surrounding CAA, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference. During the press conference Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked Arvind Kejriwal over Citizenship Amendment Act.

