Ravi Shankar Prasad launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi during Press Conference

| Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference today. During the press conference, Ravi Shankar Prasad made a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi and said, 'Rahul repeatedly hurts the pride of the country. He is with anti-national forces.'