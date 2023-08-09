trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646728
Ravi Shankar Prasad mentions about Quit India Movement

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad Press Conference Today: BJP will start a movement against familyism and corruption. BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference regarding this movement and mentioned the Quit India Movement brought by Mahatma Gandhi. Along with this, he made a big statement praising PM Modi for the completion of the Amritkal of independence. Know what said something.

