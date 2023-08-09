trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646870
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ravi Shankar Prasad washed Rahul!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started the no-confidence motion debate from the side of the Opposition in Lok Sabha today. He lashed out at PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government for not speaking anything about the Manipur situation. Gandhi said, "PM Modi did not visit Manipur, because, for him, Manipur is not in India...I am saying Manipur but the truth is there is nothing of Manipur left in Manipur.

All Videos

play icon2:57
"They Gave ₹ 72,000 Crore Loan To Adani" Smriti Irani Adani Takes A Jibe On Congress
Asia Cup 2023: 'Take It As Just Another Game Of Cricket' Anil Kumble On Tackling India-Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: 'Take It As Just Another Game Of Cricket' Anil Kumble On Tackling India-Pakistan
Big News For Ranveer Singh Fans, Ranveer To Replace SRK In Don 3 | Shah Rukh Khan | Priyanka Chopra
play icon1:29
Big News For Ranveer Singh Fans, Ranveer To Replace SRK In Don 3 | Shah Rukh Khan | Priyanka Chopra
A good news from Chandrayaan...!
play icon1:38
A good news from Chandrayaan...!
What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?
play icon4:55
What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?

Trending Videos

play icon2:57
"They Gave ₹ 72,000 Crore Loan To Adani" Smriti Irani Adani Takes A Jibe On Congress
Asia Cup 2023: 'Take It As Just Another Game Of Cricket' Anil Kumble On Tackling India-Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: 'Take It As Just Another Game Of Cricket' Anil Kumble On Tackling India-Pakistan
Big News For Ranveer Singh Fans, Ranveer To Replace SRK In Don 3 | Shah Rukh Khan | Priyanka Chopra
play icon1:29
Big News For Ranveer Singh Fans, Ranveer To Replace SRK In Don 3 | Shah Rukh Khan | Priyanka Chopra
A good news from Chandrayaan...!
play icon1:38
A good news from Chandrayaan...!
What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?
play icon4:55
What happened that Rahul Gandhi gave FLYING KISS in Parliament?
no confidence motion parliament,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion,rahul gandhi in no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,opposition moves no confidence motion,parliament live today,Parliament monsoon Session live,no confidence parliamentary motion,parliament monsoon session 2023,monsoon parliament session,rahul gandhi in parliament live,Ravi Shankar Prasad on rahul gandhi,Ravi Shankar Prasad,rahul gandhi on manipur,Zee News,