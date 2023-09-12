trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661380
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ravishankar Prasad Big Statement On I.N.D.I.A: 'Insulting Sanatan's agenda I.N.D.I.A.'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national headquarters, senior MP Ravi Shankar Prasad today (12 September) responded to remarks made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Higher Education minister K Ponmudy saying that the purpose of the I.N.D.I.A alliance was to oppose Sanatana Dharma. He said, "DMK Education Minister Ponmudy's remark has come to light. There is a saying in English 'The cat is out of the bag'.
Follow Us

All Videos

TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
play icon0:47
TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
play icon2:41
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
play icon0:39
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
play icon3:38
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
play icon3:12
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.

Trending Videos

TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
play icon0:47
TMC Leader Nusrat Jahan ED Breaking: ED interrogate MP Nusrat
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
play icon2:41
Ganesh Chaturthi Parliament Security New Dress Code: New dress of security personnel in the new Parliament
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
play icon0:39
Manipur Violence Breaking: Violence in Manipur, 3 people from Kuki community died
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
play icon3:38
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
play icon3:12
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.
ravi shankar prasad on sanatan dharma,ravi shankar prasad on sanatana dharma remark,ravi shankar press conference on sanatan,Ravi Shankar Prasad on rahul gandhi,udhayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,udayanidhi stalin on sanatana dharma,udhayanidhi stalin on sanatana dharma,udhyayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,stalin on sanatana dharma,stalin sanatana dharma,udayanidhi stalin sanatana dharma remark,ravi shankar prasad on india,ravi shankar prasad news,