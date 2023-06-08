NewsVideos
RBI makes big statement on 2000 Notes

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
2000 Note Return: RBI's big statement has come out on two thousand notes. RBI says, 'Till March 31, 50% of the notes have been returned. Know what is the whole matter in this report.

