RBIs new decision will cause more problem to the common mans pocket

Loan EMIs are set to rise, with the Reserve Bank of India on Friday hiking key repo rate by 50basis points (bps) to 5.4 per cent in a bid to tame inflation in the country and support growth

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

