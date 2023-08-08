trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646134
“Ready for discussion on Manipur…”, says Home Minister Amit Shah at Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah on August 7 targeted the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha saying that they are not letting discussion on the Manipur issue happen while he is ready. While speaking on the Delhi Services Bill, Amit Shah said that he is ready for discussion on Manipur adding that the Centre has nothing to hide.

