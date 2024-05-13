Advertisement
Real-Life 'Bambi And Thumper' Spotted: Video Of Deer And Rabbit Playing Together Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
A deer and a rabbit converse in a sweet movie on X, drawing analogies to well-known Disney characters. Social media users compared the creatures to Bambi and Thumper and expressed happiness and nostalgia. In the video, the rabbit bounces about tensely while the fawn approaches it warily and sniffs it before trying to touch it. The deer gives the rabbit a lot of attention, but the rabbit stays put, saving our earliest memories of Bambi's exploits. We are reminded of the wonder of nature and the purity of youth by this endearing meeting.

