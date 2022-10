Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema bags first Ballon d'Or trophy

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Real Madrid captain and French forward Karim Benzema was named the winner of the men's Ballon d'Or 2022 award in Paris. Declared as an outright favourite, the Real Madrid forward was rewarded for his spectacular performances in the 2021-2022 seasons