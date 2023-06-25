NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rebellion Pulls Back From Moscow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The threat of a coup by Vladimir Putin in Russia has been averted. After mediation by the President of Belarus, an agreement has been reached between Wagner and Russian President Putin. After which 30 thousand fighters of Wagner moving towards Moscow have stopped. But the question arises in the midst of all this that despite the rebellion, how did Putin agree to pardon?

