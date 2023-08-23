trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652465
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Red' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, university exams canceled

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Floods Updates: The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for rain in Himachal Pradesh (Himachal Pradesh Rain Alert). A red alert for rain has been issued in about 12 districts of Himachal. Due to heavy rains, Himachal Pradesh University has postponed the post graduation and B.Ed examinations to be held on August 23 and 24.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
play icon2:46
Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
play icon12:26
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
play icon5:15
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video

Trending Videos

Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
play icon2:46
Know Key Facts About India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
play icon12:40
ISRO's unique plan, Chandrayaan's feet strengthened on the moon
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
play icon12:26
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update: Vikram Lander ready for landing..
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:23
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
play icon5:15
Today's Astrology: How to get rid of Vastu defects, watch video
Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh floods,Himachal Pradesh flood,floods in himachal pradesh,flood in himachal pradesh,Himachal Pradesh news,flash floods in himachal pradesh,landslide in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh landslide,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal Pradesh rain,Himachal Pradesh rains,Himachal Pradesh weather,rainfall in Himachal Pradesh,Himachal floods,heavy rains in himachal pradesh,himachal pradesh flood news,