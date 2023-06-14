Red alert issued in Gujarat… Heavy rain with storm in next 48 hours

NewsVideos
Biparjoy Cyclone Updated News: Biparjoy storm will hit Kutch by 3 pm tomorrow. The next 48 hours are extremely dangerous for Gujarat. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be heavy rains in Gujarat. Red alert has been issued in entire Gujarat.

