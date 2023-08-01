trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643262
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Red diary in the hands of BJP...Congress government is about to fall?

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
The sacked minister of the Rajasthan government has given a big issue to the BJP before the Rajasthan elections. Today, many big leaders of the state including central government ministers and BJP MPs have opened a front against Gehlot. There has been a huge protest against CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur.

All Videos

PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
play icon4:21
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
play icon8:34
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
play icon1:38
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
play icon14:48
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
play icon3:39
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill

Trending Videos

PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
play icon4:21
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
play icon8:34
Congress attacks Delhi Service Bill as it gets presented in Lok Sabha
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
play icon1:38
Here's what increased human-shark encounters in the United States
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
play icon14:48
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on Nuh Violence
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
play icon3:39
Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill
Parliament monsoon session,Rajasthan bjp MP Protest,BJP Protest,Breaking News,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,बीजेपी का लाल डायरी के साथ जोरदार प्रदर्शन,Ashok Gehlot,Rajashthan CM,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,PM Modi On Opposition,अधीर रंजन चौधरी बोले,no confidence motion,Narendra Modi,india trust modi,PM Narendra Modi,manipur violence news,news today,biren singh,monsoon session,manipur viral video news,Manipur violence,manipur latest news,