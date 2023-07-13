trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634910
Red Fort drowned in Yamuna water?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Delhi Flood Latest News: Due to heavy rains in Delhi (Delhi) and rise in the water level of Yamuna River, residential areas have been flooded. The water of Yamuna river has entered in many areas. The area of ​​Nigam Bodh Ghat has been completely submerged in water. The water level of Yamuna has reached 208.08 meters.
