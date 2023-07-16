trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636273
Red Fort gets little relief from flood

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Monsoon 2023 has seen heavy rains in Delhi. Meanwhile, due to the opening of the Hathini Kund dam, an increase in the water level of the Yamuna was seen. Due to which flood-like situation arose in many nearby areas. At present, some relief is being seen in the Red Fort of Delhi from the floods. Water has reduced in many places, and at some places the situation does not seem to be getting any better.
