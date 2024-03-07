NewsVideos
Red Sea: Houthis Rebels claim Missile and Drone Attack on American Warships

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Houthis Rebels Attack on American Warships: Houthi rebels have once again targeted cargo ships in the Red Sea. Houthi rebels have claimed to have fired rockets at a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. Three personnel of the ship died in this attack. America has also reacted strongly to this attack.

