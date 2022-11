Rehearsal for Indian Navy Day celebrations in full swing at Visakhapatnam

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

Rehearsal for the Indian Navy Day celebrations is in full swing at R K Beach in Visakhapatnam. Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 commemorating the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. President Droupadi Murmu is also likely to attend the celebrations on 4 December 2022.