Rehearsal of installation of Sangol in Parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
The installation of the scepter Sangol was rehearsed in the Parliament in Delhi with Tamil customs. The Malay temple priests of Delhi offered prayers according to the rituals. During this, a festive atmosphere was seen in the temple.

